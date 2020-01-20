Wilk to offer free women’s self-defense workshop

State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, has scheduled a free women’s self-defense workshop Thursday, Jan. 23, at The Centre.

Wilk’s course, which he has hosted annually in recent years, returns in 2020 with an invitation for women and girls over the age of 14.

The event will offer participants simple techniques on how to protect oneself during a dangerous situation. Attendees are advised to dress comfortably in workout wear.

The workshop is free to attend and is set to take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at The Centre, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway.

For more information or to rsvp, email [email protected] or call Wilk’s district office at 661-729-6232.