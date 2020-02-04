Canyon to host All-SCV track meet

Soccer and basketball are coming to a close, which means it’s time to start thinking about spring sports.

One such sport is track and field, and Canyon High School is ready to kick things off with the SCV All-Comers Meet on Saturday morning at Canyon High School.

The meet is open to people of all ages and the events will begin at 9 a.m., with registration at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

The running events will run continuously and will be timed by hand. They will include the 100-meter hurdles, 110-meter high hurdle, 300-meter hurdle, 100-meter, 200-meter, 400-meter, 800-meter, 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter. Heats for all events will be assigned at the line.

All field events will run simultaneously, starting at 9 a.m. with the exception of discus which will start at the conclusion of shot put. The field events include high jump, pole vault, shot put, discus, long jump and triple jump.

All participants must bring a filled-out liability waiver and participants under 18 are required to have a parent’s signature. The waiver can be found at www.canyontrack.com/all-comers-meet.

Spectators and athletes will be required to pay a five-dollar entry fee. Parking is free for everyone in Canyon High School’s stadium parking lot located on Nadal street. There is no cap to the number of participants allowed.