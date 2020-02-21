Carole Lutness | Consider Driscoll for 38th District

The Democrats here in the 38th Assembly District have an embarrassment of riches with four candidates to choose from to fill the Assembly seat currently held by our hometown favorite congressional candidate, Christy Smith.

The Signal editorial board recently issued a recommendation for Annie E. Cho.

It’s important for me to explain why Kelvin Driscoll is the best choice for the 38th Assembly District.

Kelvin’s parents raised him to believe in the power of education; he values it dearly and it is demonstrated in his accomplishments. Kelvin has two master’s degrees from USC – one in social work and another in public administration.

Kelvin has impressive policy experience. He completed an internship in the office of then-speaker of the California State Assembly, Karen Bass. He has served as Janice Hahn’s child welfare and human services deputy, and currently works as a director for the L.A. County Department of Public Social Services.

Kelvin has secured several key labor endorsements, including the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees and endorsements from Democratic elected officials across the state.

As a social worker he has dedicated his life to public service and is imminently qualified to provide our district with strong leadership in Sacramento.

Kelvin is dedicated to working hard for our community and he knows what it will take to tackle the issues that matter most to us:

• Ensuring that we have the resources to keep our community safe.

• Fully funding our education system and reducing the cost of college for students.

• Addressing our homeless and housing crisis with the services and supports and the local and state collaboration that we need.

• Combating climate change by bringing us the resources we need to fight the pervasive wildfires in our community.

• Perhaps most importantly, increasing the economic mobility of our residents so we can live and work in mortgage-paying jobs in our community.

When I vote, I will be thinking of Santa Clarita’s own, Kelvin Driscoll. I encourage you to join me!

Carole Lutness

Valencia