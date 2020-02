CIF-Southern Section releases basketball playoff brackets

Girls basketball

Division 2AA

Valencia at El Dorado

Canyon at Pasadena

Saugus: Bye

Division 3A

Hart at West Covina

Division 5A

Lutheran at Santa Clarita Christian

Division 5AA

Trinity Classical Academy: Bye

Boys basketball

Division 1

Valencia: Bye

Division 2AA

Maranatha at Santa Clarita Christian

Saugus at San Gabriel Academy

Division 3AA

Hart at Covina

Division 5A

Trinity Classical Academy at Garden Street

Boys basketball games will be held on Feb. 12 and girls games will be on Feb. 13. All games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.