Community: Education in brief

2 local students earn dean’s list recognition from George Fox University

NEWBERG, Oregon — Two local students were among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the fall 2019 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade-point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list.

Santa Clarita residents Julia Carver, a junior, and Gabby Thomas, a senior, were both named to the dean’s list. Both are nursing majors.

More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg, Oregon, and at teaching centers in Portland, Salem and Redmond, Oregon. George Fox offers bachelor’s degrees in more than 40 majors, degree-completion programs for working adults, seven seminary degrees, and 13 master’s and doctoral degrees.

Jessica Eblin named to Siena College dean’s list for fall 2019 semester

LOUDONVILLE, New York — Valencia native Jessica Eblin has been named to the Siena College dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student’s grade-point average for the semester must be between 3.5 and 3.89.

Founded in 1937, Siena College is a private, Catholic Franciscan, residential, liberal arts college with a student body of about 3,000. Siena College offers 36 degree programs, more than 80 minors and certificate programs, and professional curricula in teacher preparation/education, pre-medical, pre-law and social work.

