Gil Mertz | A Tale of Two Whistleblowers

Much has been made of the mysterious “whistleblower” who met with Rep. Adam Schiff’s office before leaking their secondhand gossip to the media. This gossip led to impeachment by the House of Representatives and came within a few votes in the Senate of bringing down a president.

All during the proceedings we were told we cannot know the identity of this whistleblower and under no circumstances must this person’s accusations ever be questioned. And so, despite anonymously leaking unsubstantiated rumors with no evidence or witnesses of a crime, this whistleblower will forever be enshrined in honor by Democrats along with the likes of Stormy Daniels and Christine Blasey Ford.

And then there’s the whistleblower who exposed Planned Parenthood for their horrific behavior over the sale of human body parts. Unlike the Ukraine whistleblower who had zero evidence, this whistleblower provided video footage of executives at Planned Parenthood discussing and even joking about the prices for human body parts.

The same Democrat media complex that defended the Ukraine whistleblower at all costs, now demand the head of this pro-life journalist. No Democrat was disturbed about what Planned Parenthood was discussing, only that someone caught them on tape.

And for exposing the world’s largest abortion mill and Democrat cash cow, this whistleblower must pay dearly as an example to any future whistleblowers.

Today, the Ukrainian whistleblower remains a hero of the left despite never being cross-examined for their charges against the president. But the abortion whistleblower is charged with nine felonies and yet, no one wanting to sell human body parts faces any charges at all.

It’s much like Joe Biden boasting about his quid pro quo with Ukraine. If you ask for an investigation, you get impeached.

Welcome to crazy.

Gil Mertz

Thousand Oaks