Jim de Bree | A Chance for Voters to Learn

We are less than a month away from the March election, but I wonder how many voters are prepared to deal with the new voting system, Voting Solutions for All People that Los Angeles County has implemented.

(As of this writing), I have not received my sample ballot and I have found it challenging to become informed about all of the candidates and measures on the ballot. Furthermore, the 2020 census is almost upon us.

Fortunately, the Santa Clarita Valley League of Women Voters, College of the Canyons’ Center for Civic Engagement and College of the Canyons’ Associated Student Government are jointly sponsoring a non-partisan “March Election Update” event that will discuss the March ballot, VSAP (with hands-on practice), the 2020 Census and election resources that are available to voters.

You’ll hear from the experts, as speakers from the county registrar’s office and the Census Bureau will be presenting.

The event is scheduled 6: 30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, Room 258, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. Parking in Lot 14 is free. Light refreshments will be served.

It goes without saying that this is an extremely important election year, both nationally and locally. We also face significant disruption in the voting process because of VSAP. So become a prepared voter and join us at the March Election Update Event on Feb. 13. I look forward to seeing you there.

Jim de Bree

Valencia