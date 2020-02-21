Peggy Edwards | Why I’m Voting for Driscoll

It’s no secret that our community – and indeed, our state – is in the middle of a homelessness crisis. Every day, more people fall into this unfortunate situation, and while most are rehoused fairly rapidly, the number of people experiencing homelessness continues to grow.

As someone who has worked in homeless services for almost 15 years, I see firsthand the causes of homelessness and the complexity of the solutions. That’s why when Kelvin Driscoll reached out to talk to me about the issue of combating and ending homelessness in our 38th Assembly District and statewide, I was excited to hear what he had to say.

What I found in talking to Kelvin is someone who intimately understands this issue, the factors that lead to homelessness – which can be physical, economic, social and/or mental – and what it will take to bring our neighbors home.

Kelvin has a long history of working on this issue – perhaps the most of any candidate in this race. He has worked on this issue in both the nonprofit and public sectors and has taught students in college classrooms to prepare the next leaders in this field.

Kelvin’s knowledge and experience make him the best choice for our community in Sacramento.

I trust his leadership. You can, too.

Peggy Edwards

Santa Clarita