SCV football players selected to All-CIF-SS

CIF-Southern Section released its All-CIF-SS teams for the 2019-20 football season on Monday afternoon. The Santa Clarita Valley was well represented, with 10 players from various schools selected to each team.

Here are the selections:

Division 2

Owen Hand, Valencia, Junior, Linebacker

Division 4

Zach Johnson, Hart, Senior, Quarterback

Ashton Thomas, Hart, Senior, Defensive Back/Wide Receiver

Division 7

Bryce Buchanan, West Ranch, Senior, Linebacker

Brandon Wyre, West Ranch, Senior, Defensive Back/Wide Receiver

Walker Eget, West Ranch, Junior, Quarterback

Zach Van Bennekum, West Ranch, Senior, Linebacker

John Collier, West Ranch, Senior, Offensive Lineman/Defensive Lineman

Evan Cox, Canyon, Senior, Defensive Lineman

Division 14

Rick Roberts, Trinity Classical, Senior, Quarterback