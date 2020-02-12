SCV’s Sierra Club to offer ‘People Facing the Sun’ program

The Santa Clarita Valley Sierra Club group has scheduled its regional meeting with a program titled “Fernandino Tataviam Band of Mission Indians: People Facing the Sun” for Thursday night.

The speaker is scheduled to be Chief of Staff Kimia Fatehi and the meeting will include an in-depth history talk with a local indigenous tribe, according to Sandra Cattell, the club’s group chair.

The Sierra Club is a nonprofit and is considered the oldest grassroots environmental organization in the nation.

The public event is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in room 202, which is located at 24901 Orchard Village Road.