Take in Air Supply at Canyon Santa Clarita

Not many bands can lay claim to creating a hit that became the fastest-selling single in the world, in addition to a chart topper that was named Song of the Year.

However in 1980, Air Supply accomplished just that feat with their hit “Lost in Love.”

The pair who founded the group, Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock, met May 12, 1975, at rehearsals for “Jesus Christ Superstar” in Sydney, Australia. The two found an instant connection with their common love for The Beatles and, of course, singing, and the rest, as they say, is music history, according to the Canyon Santa Clarita website.

Seven top-five singles later, Air Supply albums “Lost in Love,” “The One That You Love,” “Now & Forever” and “The Greatest Hits” sold in excess of 20 million copies.

The band’s trademark sound can still be heard when the duo comes to the Santa Clarita Valley on Friday, Feb. 21

For this upcoming show, the venue also has a special offer: There’s a limited number of “Lost In Love” Experience tickets, which include a premium reserved seat, an invitation to the band’s soundcheck and a meet and greet.

Find the Canyon Santa Clarita on the ground floor of the Westfield Valencia Town Center. Get tickets at the box office 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, by phone at (888) 645-5006, or via TicketMaster.com. For more info, visit WheremusicmeetstheSoul.com.

