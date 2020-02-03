Trinity girls hoops locks up second straight undefeated league title

Trinity Classical Academy girls basketball is one step closer to its ultimate goal of a CIF ring after beating Faith Baptist to become the undefeated Heritage League champions on Monday night.

The Knights edged the Contenders, 47-46, on the road to wrap up the league season. Riley Spector made the buzzer-beater to seal the win. Trinity Towns missed a shot, but Spector was ready for the offensive rebound and got the two points for the win.

“We were watching the film this morning and counted five offensive rebounds by her, who is a small guard, in the first half and that’s how she got the shot,” said coach Daniel Hebert. “To us, she just continues to work hard for rebounds and we believe rebounds are an effort stat and no one plays harder than Riley.”

Spector led the team with 15 points and five rebounds. Towns followed with 14 points, five rebounds and six steals. Lily Caddow chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds and Katie Brown added six points and 16 rebounds.

Trinity (16-8 overall, 12-0 in Heritage League) began the game down 9-0 and fought back from the deficit to keep it neck and neck with Faith Baptist (12-7, 9-3). After the win, the Knights’ fans stormed the court in celebration of the undefeated league season, the second in as many years.

“We’re pretty happy with the foundation that Trinity Towns really has left and Hannah (Caddow) and the past teams and just kind of showed each new freshman class how to work hard and play for the Lord,” Hebert said. “So we’re pretty happy about where the foundation is right now.”

Now that the regular season is over, the Knights play Frazier Park in a non-league game on Thursday before awaiting their place in the CIF-Southern Section Division 5AA playoff brackets. Since Trinity is the league champion, it will most likely have a bye in the first week of playoffs.

After that, Trinity is striving towards a ring.

“Our goals at the beginning of the year every year are to take down both Faith and SCCS and that results in league and we want to win a championship next,” said Hebert. “We have a lot of work to do still, but we think we’ve got a real shot.”