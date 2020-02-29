TSOL, Julian Marley at Canyon Santa Clarita in March

The third weekend in March brings a pair of shows that demonstrate the eclectic music scene at Canyon Santa Clarita.

Fresh on the heels of The Dickies performance, another band of punk legends, T.S.O.L. are coming to Canyon Santa Clarita on Friday, March 20. The next day, the son of reggae legend Bob Marley and Barbados-born Lucy Pounder, Julian Marley & The Uprising is coming to Westfield Valencia Town Center on Saturday March 21.

Aka True Sounds of Liberty, T.S.O.L. are also part of the second wave of West Coast punk that came to be in the late 1970s and early ’80s.

Hailing from Long Beach, the group is currently enjoying a 40th anniversary tour that’s taking the band across the globe.

Julian Marley & The Uprising bringing his reggae sound to the SCV the following night, with opening sets by Splash Mob and King Schascha & Irusalem.

Find the Canyon Santa Clarita on the ground floor of the Westfield Valencia Town Center. Get tickets at the box office 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, by phone at (888) 645-5006, or via TicketMaster.com. For more info, visit WheremusicmeetstheSoul.com.