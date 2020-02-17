Valencia alumnus Max Homa records top-10 finish at Genesis Invitational

For the fourth time in as many competitions, Valencia High School alumnus Max Homa finished among the top 15 players with his fifth-place tie at the Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades on Sunday.

The former Vikings golfer finished the four-round tourney shooting 8-under, with a score of 276 (72-69-65-70) and took home $318,990 while accruing 93 FedEx Cup points in the process.

Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Joel Dahmen and Rory McIlroy also finished 8-under, with a four-round score of 276.

Beginning the invitational shooting a first-round 72, Homa found himself behind eight strokes after leader Matt Kuchar finished the first day shooting a 64.

Homa improved and shot a second-round 69. He birdied the second and sixth holes in the front nine and collected two more birdies on the 10th and 16th holes. Homa bogeyed the fourth and 17th holes.

Carrying the momentum over from the second round, Homa had his best round of the tournament on Saturday hitting 6-under, carding a 65 in the third round. He began the round with an eagle on the first hole and followed it up with a birdie on the second and again on the 10th, 12th, 13th and 16th holes.

Underperforming, in the final round, Homa hit four bogeys, two on the back and two on the front nine, but managed to stay afloat in the final day with birdies on the 2nd, 5th, 7th, 11th and 17th holes of the day.

Heading into the Genesis Invitational, Homa was ranked 90th in the World Golf Rankings. With the top-10 finish, Homa jumped 16 spots and now ranks 74th in the world.