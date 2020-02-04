Wrapping up Foothill League winter sports standings

With just two games left on the Foothill League slate for both boy and girls soccer, and boys and girls basketball, teams are making one final push in the last week of the regular season to sure-up their path into the playoffs.

After dropping their first league game of the season to Hart on Tuesday, Jan. 25, Valencia boys hoops (21-5 overall, 7-1 Foothill League) can clinch at least a share of the title with a win at Golden Valley on Tuesday.

If Hart (16-10, 6-2) beats West Ranch and Valencia loses then the league title will come down to the final day of league play on Friday.

The two teams can tie for first place if Valencia drops one of its final two games and Hart wins out.

The Indians play Saugus on Thursday.

If Saugus (17-8, 5-3) beats Canyon and Hart, Hart loses to West Ranch and Valencia loses out, Saugus and Valencia will tie for first place. Saugus ties Hart for second if they win out and Hart loses at least one of the final two games, but can clinch second place with two wins and two losses by the Indians.

Canyon (13-13, 3-5) is currently fourth in league and on the outside looking in. For the Cowboys to have a chance to advance into the postseason, they need to win out, coupled with two Saugus losses. If that happens, Saugus and Canyon will tie for third place.

West Ranch (12-13, 3-5) also ties for third in the same scenario.

Golden Valley (5-18, 0-8) hopes to win its first league game against Valencia or West Ranch.

The Saugus girls basketball team (21-4, 8-0) has already clinched a share of the league title and can win it outright with a win against Canyon Tuesday.

Valencia (16-10, 6-2) can tie for first place if they beat Golden Valley and Canyon, and Saugus loses its final two games (Canyon and Hart). They lock up at least a share of second place with a win.

The Cowboys girls team (18-8, 5-3) needs to beat Saugus and some help from Hart by slipping up in one of its final two games to clinch a playoff spot. They can move into a tie for second place if they beat Saugus and Valencia, even if the Vikings win on Tuesday.

If Valencia loses its final two contests and Canyon wins out, the Cowboys will be in second place.

Hart (11-11, 4-4) needs to beat West Ranch, and Saugus and Canyon to lose one game to tie for third place. They can take sole possession of third place with two wins and two Canyon losses to the Cents and Vikings.

Golden Valley (8-14, 1-7) needs to win one of its final games to lock up fifth place, while West Ranch (1-15, 0-8) needs to beat Hart and Golden Valley, to have a shot at not finishing last.

Valencia boys soccer (6-2-6, 4-0-4) enters the final week of league play with a one-point lead over Hart and can clinch at least a share of the title with a win or tie and a Hart loss on Tuesday.

Hart (13-2-3, 4-1-3) can tie and win the final two games of the season against West Ranch and Saugus to secure its spot in the playoffs. The Indians can clinch the title if they win out and Valencia loses or ties against Golden Valley and Canyon.

Canyon (9-9-2, 3-3-2) and Saugus (8-5-4, 2-2-4) have to win to stay alive in the postseason hunt. If they tie either of their final two games and Hart ties or wins, the best position they can finish in is third place.

Golden Valley (8-8-2, 2-5-1) has to win out, while Canyon and Saugus have to tie and lose their final two games to have any chance at a third-place league finish. If Canyon and Saugus both lose their final two games and the Grizzlies win out, Golden Valley will move into third place.

The Hart girls soccer team (18-1-3, 7-0-1) has clinched the Foothill League title for the seventh straight year entering the final week of league play. The Indians play West Ranch on Tuesday and Saugus on Thursday.

Saugus (8-3-6, 3-0-5) clinched a spot in the playoffs and locks up second place with a win or tie and a West Ranch loss on Tuesday.

West Ranch (9-7-4, 3-2-3) needs to win or tie against Hart Tuesday to secure their spot in the postseason. If they tie Hart, the Wildcats would need to tie Golden Valley on Thursday and have Canyon lose or tie one of its final games.

Canyon (2-8-3, 2-4-2) needs to beat Saugus and Valencia, and West Ranch to lose out to move into postseason contention. If West Ranch ties and loses its final two games and Canyon wins out, the two teams will tie for third place.