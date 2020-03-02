Additional benefits to solar power

By Marc Salata, Director of Marketing, Green Convergence

An important factor in making solar affordable for most homeowners is a federal incentive called the ITC, and it’s shrinking. The Investment Tax Credit (ITC) is currently a 26% federal tax credit benefit that lowers the tax liability for homeowners and businesses who go solar.

In short, the year after the solar system is installed, a homeowner will get 26% of the cost of the system deducted from what they owe the IRS. That means more than a quarter of the price of the system goes away.

But this tax incentive is stepping down. It was 30% last year, and will drop to 22% in 2021, before going away entirely the following year. Commercial clients will be eligible for a 10% ITC in 2023 and beyond, but residential clients have this year and next year to take advantage of this tax credit before it goes away.

This is all great news, because let’s face it: No one ever complained about fewer taxes. Homeowners or business-owners interested in solar need to understand that the clock is ticking. To qualify for the 26% ITC, the system needs to be installed by December 31. There is sure to be a mad rush for area installers toward the end of the year, and many companies may be sold to full installation capacity as early as August. That means it’s time to look for a solar installer now.

Whatever their motivation — saving money, protecting the environment, increasing home value — homeowners have a special reason to make this the year they go solar.

