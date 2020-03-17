COC product Jason Pierre-Paul resigns with Tampa Bay

College of the Canyons product Jason Pierre-Paul will be back for at least another two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Monday, the Bucs announced that the linebacker signed a two-year, $27-million deal.

Pierre-Paul was the second big defensive deal of the day for the Buccaneers. Earlier on Monday, the team franchise tagged outside linebacker Shaq Barrett, who led the Bucs in sacks last season with 19.

As for 31-year-old Pierre-Paul, he picked up 8.5 sacks in 10 games. In his time with the Bucs — less than two years — he’s had 36 QB hits and 21 sacks in 26 games.

In the 2007-08 season at College of the Canyons, Pierre-Paul logged 42 total tackles, 14 sacks and 19 tackles for a loss in addition to two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, an interception and five pass breakups.

The Cougars won a conference championship in the 2008 season and also appeared in the CCCAA state playoffs.

Pierre-Paul later went on to play for the University of Southern Florida and was drafted by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He was traded to Tampa Bay prior to the 2018 season.