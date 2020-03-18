Community: Education in brief

3 SCV residents inducted into Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

Three local residents were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.

Pav Chinchilla, of Santa Clarita, was initiated at The University of Texas at Arlington.

Michael King, of Valencia, was initiated at The University of Texas at Dallas.

Jessica Munter, of Valencia, was initiated at The University of Mississippi.

They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann, who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the society has chapters on more than 300 campuses in the United States and the Philippines. Its mission is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”

Valencia’s Christina Devantier earns fall 2019 deans list honors at Nazareth College

Nazareth College is proud to announce that Christina Devantier, of Valencia, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.

A student’s grade-point average must be at least 3.5 or above, and they must complete 12 credit hours of graded work that semester in order to be included on the dean’s list at Nazareth.

Nazareth College’s academic strengths cross an unusually broad spectrum of 60 majors. The coeducational, religiously independent, classic campus in a suburb of Rochester, New York, challenges and supports 2,000 undergrads and 800 graduate students.