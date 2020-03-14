Don Gately | Extreme Left Goes Overboard

Patricia Suzanne’s opinion column “The New Way Forward” (March 6) ought to be required reading. I used to consider myself “middle of the road.” I thought Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals made sense. Why deport someone brought here as a child?

But the extreme left, led by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other extremists, in their desire to help illegal immigrants, has gone overboard, completely insane. There is plenty to not agree with or like about President Trump but the alternative would be far worse.

Don Gately

Valencia