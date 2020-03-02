Foothill League track and field athletes show out at Trevor Habberstad Invitational

Canyon High School hosted its first-ever Distance Carnival on Friday night along with the annual Trevor Habberstad Invitational. Over 28 teams showed at Harry Welch Stadium with a plethora of Foothill League athletes winning events.

Valencia’s Makya Jones came in first in the girls 100-meter dash, clocking a time of 12.97 seconds. Fellow Vikings Kamryn Grossman took first in the girls 1,600 (5:37.97).

Golden Valley took first in the boys 1,600 sprint medley relay with a time of 3:31.09 and West Ranch came in first in the boys distance medley relay at 10:33.75. Saugus came in first in the boys 4×1,600 meter relay at 18:35.84. The Golden Valley boys also won the 4×100 relay at 43.21.

Valencia came took the title in the girls 4×200 relay (1:50.06) while the Grizzlies won the girls 4×400 relay (3:56.02).

In girls distance events, Valencia’s Hailey Kirsh was first in the girls 3,200 invite (11:21.48) and Macy Bryant was first in the girls 3,200 (13:08.02).

Canyon’s Alfredo DeAnda took the boys 3,200 title with a time of 10:07.57.

The Cowboys’ Austin Hernandez and Tyler Cash tied for the high jump title, with each clearing 6-foot-8. Victoria Davis won the girls high jump with a leap of 5-0.

Golden Valley also took home titles in boys long jump, boys shot put, girls shot put and boys triple jump.

Maximiliano Gabriel jumped 21-02 in the boys long jump and Jordan Kennon leaped 43-02 in the boys triple jump.

Kienan Donovan threw 56-08.50 for first in boys shot put and Imani McGee threw 38-96.25 for a win in girls shot put.