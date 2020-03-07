Henry Mayo holds annual CareSCV event

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital held the fourth annual Cancer Awareness & Resource Expo, or CareSCV event, at the Santa Clarita Aquatics Center Saturday.

The annual event focuses on a different area of cancer recovery each year. This year’s theme focused on cancer recovery, or “survivorship,” which is what the time after recovery is referred to as, and the available resources for those affected by cancer.

“The hospital just wants to provide education,” said Mari Shay, manager of the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center at Henry Mayo. “We want to educate the public on what’s out there, we’ve talked about different cancer treatments, diagnosing cancer, prevention and now we want to support our survivors.”

Shay said many people struggle with returning to normal routines after recovering from cancer treatment. There are also long-term effects of cancer many people may not be expecting.

Four speakers presented on different areas of cancer survival during the expo. Two physicians discussed how family and friends can support survivors and the issues survivors deal with, a nutritionist discussed the importance and how to achieve a healthy diet and a physical therapist discussed physical recovery.

“Survival is an area of cancer that often gets overlooked,” said Shay. “A lot of people go through cancer and come out the other end then are just left on their own after.”

Local resources also had booths where attendees could speak with experts and get information on a variety of wellness programs located in Santa Clarita. All resource booths offered assistance in cancer survivor wellness, according to Shay.

Local resources included the American Cancer Society, Circle of Hope, City of Hope, Henry Mayo Fitness and Health, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, the Michael Hoefflin Foundation, UCLA Health and Urban Zen.

“This event allows us to see how we can support our cancer survivors in the community, what are their needs and provide education in the realm of surviving cancer,” said Shay.