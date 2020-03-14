Lois Eisenberg | Afghanistan War a Defeat

After 18 years in Afghanistan and the loss of (approximately 2,300) American soldiers with a pending agreement that lacks substance, Americans are not dancing in the streets.

The U.S. has sustained an overwhelming defeat.

A trillion dollars has been spent to no avail, not even coming close to defeating the Afghan Taliban.

The U.S. has failed at establishing a military police force and also has failed to provide security in the region.

The U.S. taxpayer has spent $9 billion to reduce the opium situation in Afghanistan where 90% of the world’s opium supply is produced.

All the efforts brought forth to curtail the opium supply has been to no avail.

Victory is within reach of the Taliban, which has been their goal all along, and achieving this victory with the help of the U.S. showing them the way to victory is even a sweeter victory.

Fruitless and endless wars will continue as long as the American forces try to overthrow regimes not of their liking.

If Washington can learn a lesson about wars usually ending up fruitless and endless, we might have a chance of not entering into these wars.

The unfortunate thing is, there is no evidence of this happening.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia