Lois Eisenberg | Wearing a Mask

Wearing a mask is a symbol for many as a protection tool and the feeling of solidarity.

Racism again raises it ugly head for many Asian Americans over concerns about xenophobia and racism in wearing a mask during this pandemic, which this COVID-19 has caused.

Common sense should be the creed at this time. In wearing a face mask, in doing so you are protecting your nose and mouth, which are susceptible to ingesting a flu bug.

To reiterate common sense and logic should be uppermost in our minds, to take care of ourselves and those around us.

The face mask is also a good deterrent for respiratory droplets and being around someone who is sick or just coughing and sneezing in general.

It should be everyone’s civic duty to abide by this preventive method, and abide by all the other precautions that have been suggested.

On the lighter side of the equation, you can save the masks for Halloween.

To one and all, wash your hands, then cross your fingers, then pray this pandemic will pass, and please stay safe and well during this trying time.

Don’t forget, common sense and logic should prevail, plus following all health suggestions pertaining to this coronavirus.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia