Nancy Oliver | Animal Shelters Need Help

Animal shelters across the country need our held during the COVID-19 crisis. Staffing shortages, an increase in surrendered animals, a slowdown in adoptions and potential government shutdowns are all taking their toll, and the animals are suffering.

If your employer has asked you to work from home, now is a perfect time to foster a shelter animal. You’ll dramatically improve their lives, they’ll delight you, and you’ll open space at the shelter.

The Centers for Disease Control has confirmed that companion animals cannot spread the virus, so it’s perfectly safe to cuddle your pets and fosters. Kittens provide entertainment and fun for children and their interaction with humans makes them more likely to be adopted when they return to the shelter. Dogs love to get out on walks a couple times a day, which will ensure fresh air and exercise for you; a win/win.

Please open your heart and your home to just one pet for the next week or month. Who knows, you may just meet your next best friend.

At the very least, you’ll ensure that a shelter animal will experience ongoing human attention and compassion.

Full information on fostering and available pets is at https://la.bestfriends.org/foster.

You can always volunteer to visit pets there if you can’t foster. But what a great time for you and your housebound family to love and play with someone in need!