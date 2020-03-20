Our View | Pulling Together, Staying Calm

By The Signal Editorial Board

The Santa Clarita Valley has an excellent track record of coming together during crises. Earthquakes. The 9/11 terrorist attacks. And, the Nov. 14 shooting at Saugus High. Through all of them, the SCV closed ranks as a community, and we’ve looked out for each other.

The COVID-19 coronavirus situation shall be no different.

As we’ve said previously, we advocate a properly measured reaction to this crisis. Follow the advice of health professionals, practice social distancing, avoid crowds, adhere to the hygiene instructions, and don’t panic.

Look out for each other. Do you have an elderly neighbor short on supplies? Do you have things you can share, or can you make a grocery run?

We are a strong community and we will pull together and help each other.

Help is on the way in multiple forms. The government is helping workers and small businesses, which are especially challenged by the sudden loss of foot traffic. Individuals can get expedited unemployment assistance. The Small Business Administration is providing small business loans.

The government, at multiple levels, is moving quickly to try to mitigate the situation for those most impacted.

But make no mistake, this crisis will have devastating impacts on the economy, locally and nationally.

Together, we will rebuild it, when the time comes, hopefully sooner than later.

For our part, The Signal continues to operate in support of the community.

The majority of our staff is working from home, and our news team is diligently delivering the information you need: news stories, COVID-19 maps, and an interactive map of restaurants providing take-out service. For Spanish-speaking residents, we have started regular updates en español.

You can view all of the coronavirus coverage at signalscv.com/2020/03/covid-19-coverage-summary.

We have faith in this community. These are difficult times, but together, we can emerge from this crisis as strong as ever. The SCV’s track record proves it.

We are #SCVProud.