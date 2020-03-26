Stephen Maseda | Support Your Local Restaurants

With the closure orders from the governor and local officials, it is imperative that we do all we can to support our local restaurants. They can serve online and take-out orders, and if you want your favorite restaurant to survive the enforced shutdown you need to support them by ordering online or for take-out as frequently as you can.

 We called a (local) restaurant, and ordered pickup. It was fast and we got a good meal out of it. Please let’s do what we can to help all our local vendors.

Stephen Maseda

Valencia

