‘Stop the Bleed’ presentation slated for March 26

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is hosting a free “Stop the Bleed” presentation at Our Lady of Perpetual Help on March 26 to educate the public on how to stop life-threatening bleeding in an emergency situation.

The “Stop the Bleed” movement has trained more than 1 million people worldwide to treat severe bleeding.

“The purpose of the Stop the Bleed campaign is to make our nation more resilient by better preparing the public to save lives if people nearby are severely bleeding,” the Stop the Bleed website says.

Maggie Holloway, who runs the health ministry at OLPH, works with agencies to bring relevant health programs to the church. Following the Saugus High School shooting, Holloway recognized the urgency to offer a course like this in her community.

During the Saugus shooting, teacher Kaytie Holt used a gunshot wound kit to help a student who suffered from a gun-inflicted wound. Because she had access to the kit and knew how to use it, she was able to better assist the student.

“We want to equip the parish and the community on how to be prepared (in these situations),” said Holloway. “Not only for shootings, but also if someone falls through a window pane or is in a car accident.”

It is a hands-on class that shows the community what to do, by physically doing it. For example, attendees will learn how to properly use a tourniquet. There will be trainers, who speak English and Spanish, to answer any questions from attendees.

Holloway asks those who are interested in attending the meeting to RSVP, by emailing Holloway at [email protected], before March 23.

The course is scheduled to take place in the Pastoral Center Serra Room at OLPH from 7 to 8 p.m. March 26

Henry Mayo Fitness and Health will be hosting additional Stop the Bleed courses in April, July and October.

“The only thing more tragic than a death from severe bleeding is if that death could have been prevented,” said the website.

OLPH is located at 23045 Lyons Ave. in Newhall. For more information about Stop the Bleed, visit stopthebleed.org.