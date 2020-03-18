Wildcat receives $2,000 scholarship from LA Kings High School Hockey League

West Ranch hockey player Logan Resendez has spent plenty of time doing volunteer work, particularly with the SNAP Flyers, a special needs hockey team based in Valencia.

The goal was to teach the players in the SNAP organization about hockey, but Resendez ended up learning a few things from one player in particular named Jeffery.

“You could see he was trying this best and was having so much fun out there and it really pushed me to work harder in school and on the ice,” Resendez said. “And just try to be a more well-rounded person in my community. He taught me to keep going and never give up. You can really do whatever you put your mind to.”

As a result of his hard work in the community in addition to on the ice and in the classroom, Resendez was awarded the LA Kings High School Hockey League Senior Scholarship, a $2,000 scholarship that he can use at the college of his choice.

The scholarship award was based on an essay written and submitted by Resendez, which outlined all of his volunteer, hockey and school endeavors.

“I’m just very honored that they chose me out of all the senior in the Kings League that applied,” he said. “It’s a lot of money and I’m really happy that I can put it towards my college journey.”

Resendez said he has narrowed down his college choices to Michigan State, University of Utah and San Diego State and plans to major in aeroscience engineering regardless of where he goes.

He’s maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout all four years of high school and was awarded the Kings League’s Royal Recognition every season for his hard work in the classroom.

Resendez said that playing in the Kings League has helped him maintain good grades and be a well-rounded student-athlete. He played for the Santa Clarita Cobras his freshman year at Hart High School, then for West Ranch after transferring his sophomore year.

“It was cool to be involved in something where the school knows who they are and they’re supportive of the sport,” Resendez said of playing hockey for the Wildcats. “It’s like football, just a different season. It allowed me to put all my energy towards hockey and think in the long run, that really helped.”

One of his best memories at West Ranch came in his first season with the program. The Cats were playing the Santa Barbara Royals, a team that had never been defeated in program history. West Ranch forced the game to overtime and Resendez was able to put it away with the game-winning goal.

“It’s been great all the relationships I’ve made along the way and I wouldn’t trade them for anything, with teammates, coaches, new friends,” he said. “It’s definitely an experience I’ll never forget.”

Whether Resendez is scoring goals or helping other hockey players like Jeffery achieve theirs, he’s an obvious pick for a scholarship like the one the LA Kings League awarded him.