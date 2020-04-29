Education in brief

Yuval Tal earns Trustee’s Scholarship at Baldwin Wallace University

Yuval Tal, of Santa Clarita, was among nearly 600 first-year students welcomed to the Baldwin Wallace University campus last fall who claimed $7.8 million in merit scholarships. Tal, a graduate of SCVi, iLEAD’s founding school, majoring in acting, earned a $15,000 Trustee’s Scholarship based on outstanding academic achievements in high school.

BW’s merit scholarships are awarded to full-time students and are renewable up to four years with good academic and social standing. BW grants a wide range of scholarships to current students each year. Including merit and need-based scholarships, BW students received over $57 million in financial support from the university for the 2019-20 academic year.

Located in Berea, Ohio, 12 miles from downtown Cleveland, BW offers students the cultural, educational and business advantages of a major metropolitan area.

Castaic resident Andrew Euredjian returns following intensive research project

Andrew Euredjian, of Castaic, a member of the Class of 2021 majoring in computer science and robotics engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, was a member of a student team that recently completed an intense, hands-on research through the WPI project center in Cordoba, Argentina.

The project was titled Translating and Localizing a Mathematics Tutoring System to a Spanish Speaking Country. In the project summary, the student wrote, “MathSpring, formerly known as Wayang Outpost, is an intelligent tutoring system purposed towards assisting students with learning various topics in mathematics. After seeing success with students in the United States, we localized MathSpring to Argentinian schools through translating the system to Spanish in the hope of achieving the same or similar success.”

At WPI, all undergraduates are required to complete a research-driven, professional-level project that applies science and technology to addresses an important societal need or issue. About two-thirds of students complete a project at one of the university’s 50-plus off-campus project centers, which are located around the world. A signature element of the undergraduate experience at WPI, the project-based curriculum offers students the opportunity to apply their scientific and technical knowledge to develop thoughtful solutions to real problems that affect the quality of people’s lives and make a difference before they graduate.