Judy Taylour | Another Hit Piece

I voted for Christy Smith and when I went to my mailbox this morning there was another hit piece from something called the Congressional Leadership Fund. It is a super PAC exclusively dedicated to winning a Republican majority in the House of Representatives and it’s obvious they are clueless and don’t care about what Christy has accomplished for us as a member of the Assembly — they just like to spread lies. It is so unfortunate those supporting Mr. Garcia have to resort in sending out so many untrue fliers. Of course, if Joe Blah was running against Christy, they would send the same type of untrue mailings.

The hit piece I received today stated: “Christy Smith responded by voting to lay off teachers.” Obviously, the CLF people don’t care about the truth and didn’t read Marc Winger’s letter to the editor (April 10) regarding what happened with the Newhall School District during the Great Recession. Winger was the Newhall School District superintendent and you would think he knows what really happened. But, the hit organizations don’t care about the truth.

A quote from the letter to the editor: “Like Christy, all of Newhall’s board members — Democrats and Republicans — made the hard calls in unanimous votes to furlough employees and issue layoff notices, within deadlines defined in law. Teachers and support personnel representatives agreed to the necessary reductions. And we were proud to be able to actually SAVE teachers’ and support personnel jobs as we navigated the recession.”

I can’t figure out how being a fighter pilot makes Garcia qualified to represent us as opposed to someone who has worked to bring so much to us while serving her first term as an assemblywoman. Go to www.christyforcongress.org to read true statements about what Christy has accomplished for us. She worked across the aisle on many of the bills that were approved. Seniors loved it when she obtained $450,000 for the new Bella Vida Senior Center.

Please read the ballot statements and you will see who is the most qualified candidate. I believe voting for Garcia is the like voting for someone who doesn’t mind having a president who is a bully and blames everyone else instead of stepping up to the plate and taking ownership. I guess the buck doesn’t ever stop with him.

You counter with… he’s a great president because of the tax cut, the stock market growth, unemployment rate… Imagine how much better off we would be if he had been a strong, effective leader who doesn’t blame everyone else, and taken grown-up positive action and listened to and learned from the scientific community who are the experts, at the beginning of the pandemic. Instead, he made these statements:

Jan. 22: “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China. We have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.” — Trump in a CNBC interview.

Jan. 30: “We think we have it very well under control. We have very little problem in this country at this moment — five — and those people are all recuperating successfully. But we’re working very closely with China and other countries, and we think it’s going to have a very good ending for us … that I can assure you.” — Trump in a speech in Michigan.

The World Health Organization declared a public health emergency on Jan. 30. The one thing we didn’t need from the beginning is a cheerleader.

I have a daughter who worked two jobs for five years so two of my grandsons would not have any student debt when they graduated from college. With the tax payments she and her husband have had to pay, there is no more money in the college account and one son has three more semesters. What’s wrong with this picture?

Here’s hoping you will vote for the best, experienced candidate — one who will work for us and collaborate with those across the aisle to protect our veterans and seniors, improve public education, lower taxes for California families, advocate for women and families, keep our families and communities safe, grow the middle class and small businesses…

Judy Taylour

Canyon Country