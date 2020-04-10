Norma Lindemann | Bringing Out the Best in Us

This is a time like no other for many people. Only those who are old enough to remember other times of a world in fear can say “ this too shall end.” But let us hope that it does not end without having changed us in some way.

We are too used to having what we want, when we want it. We are too used to saying … me before you, I have the right, etc. Nowhere does the Constitution say my rights are more important than yours even if they bring danger or harm to you. I cannot imagine that’s what the founding fathers meant when they created the the First Amendment.

We can only hope that we have taken this time of stillness to examine ourselves, to reflect on what we can do to change, to make us better people, to make our world better than before this event changed the way we live.

I have seen already people reaching out to those who may need help with shopping or just having a conversation, words of encouragement.

There are some who believe God or, if you will, the Universe, Providence, is granting us a great cleaning as happens in all of nature, to remind us that all that we have is given to us on loan… to protect, nurture, share…. to think of others before ourselves, to consider the gift of life, the air we breathe.

I lived in Canada through epidemics of smallpox, diphtheria, tuberculosis, polio when the world was in fear but, we survived by following the rules that would keep us safe as well as our friends and neighbors.

It is my hope that this crisis will bring out the best in all of us

Norma Lindemann

Santa Clarita