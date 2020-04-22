Photo: Seaman from Castaic serves aboard USS Harry S. Truman

200301-N-NQ487-0112 DUQM, Oman (March 1, 2020) Seaman Jeremiah Walton, from Castaic, California, lays out a mooring line on the fantail of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in Duqm, Oman, March 1, 2020. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaysee Lohmann)

