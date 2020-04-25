Roberta Constantine | Not Enough Local Leadership

Why haven’t our city leaders taken a stand on what we should be doing for the COVID virus? They should have sent out all citizens of the Santa Clarita Valley at the very least a postcard with the protocols to be taken. I have gone out this week for groceries and the pharmacy and have seen people not wearing masks. I will also send them an email to their website. I am a senior citizen and have lived here for 40 years. Not happy at all with their representation or how my city taxes are being unused. Shame on them for not leading us!

Roberta Constantine

Santa Clarita