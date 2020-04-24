Steven H. Baron | Democrats Show They Can’t Be Trusted

Can anyone rationally explain how, in the $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill, also known as CARES, $350 million was allocated for “migration and refugee assistance” (translation: aid to illegal immigrants), $100 million to NASA, $75 million each to National Public Radio, the National Endowment of the Arts, the National Endowment of the Humanities, and $25 million to the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts?

During our national economic crisis, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her Democratic House majority delayed passage of CARES, holding the American people as hostage so $700 million in “pork” could be voted into the relief bill.

Could these $700 million have been more wisely allocated to those in dire need, such as small business owners and the recently unemployed? It appears so since another $250 billion has been advocated to support the small business community.

In this time of crisis, the Democratic Party demonstrated that they are more concerned with illegal aliens and special interests rather than the well-being of the working American public.

The interests of the Santa Clarita Valley and the 25th Congressional District will be best served by the election of Republican Mike Garcia to the U.S. Congress. Mr. Garcia can be counted upon not to waste taxpayer money, especially in times of emergency. Can the same be said for his Democratic opponent?

Steven H. Baron

Newhall