UCLA to host blood drives in SCV

Blood drive. Signal File Photo
The University of California, Los Angeles, is hosting two blood drives in Valencia, as severe blood shortages continue due to an unprecedented number of blood-drive cancellations during the coronavirus outbreak.

Right now, there is a critical need for blood and platelets, so eligible and healthy donors are strongly urged to make an appointment to provide life-saving blood products to patients. 

Blood drives are scheduled 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on April 28 and May 28 at Real Life Church’s Common Grounds Room, located next to Undergrounds Coffeehouse at 23889 Newhall Ranch Road in Valencia.

Appointments are highly encouraged, and to book one, visit uclahealth.org/gotblood or call 310-825-0888, ext. 2. Use code “SCV Comm” when searching for drive.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

