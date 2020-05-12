Dick Cesaroni | The CARES Act Rip-Off

A little while ago (April 16) I wrote a letter to the editor regarding the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill. I agree that there were a lot of zeros in my letter and I feel that many of you just did not comprehend the depth of that financial rip-off.

Fact: Thousands and thousands of our American citizens are getting sick and dying from the coronavirus throughout the U.S.A.

Thousands upon thousands of people are broke or filing for bankruptcy protection, committing suicide, all because they have lost their jobs or businesses. They are at wits’ end trying to feed their families because they lost their jobs.

A total of $2.2 trillion was allocated to help SAVE all those people in distress (the sick and dying).

But the voting came to a screeching halt thanks to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who had to insert her and the Democratic cabal’s pork barrel items into this bill.

Ninety-six percent (96%) of the stimulus money DID NOT go to those in need. Those who are sick, dying. Out of jobs or collapsed businesses. All medical staff and hospitals working 12-hour shifts trying to stem this horrific virus. And working with inadequate personal protection equipment to save lives.

Ninety-six percent squandered on personal items such as $25 million for additional salaries for the House of Representatives. When was the last time you received such a lucrative raise?

Good Americans continue to get sick and die but Nancy Pelosi and her cabal just sit back and continue to spew hatred for the president and counting their newly gained monies, not giving one ounce of concern for the victims of the virus.

As far as I can tell, the Democrats have not lifted one finger to help with the coronavirus other than taking money out of the stimulus bill for their own personal greed.

I only hope that the voters wake up and see the Democrats for what they really are. No, we are not in this together. The Democrats have stepped aside so they will not get their hands dirty, but they are dirty and even bent.

One American taxpayer’s opinion.

Dick Cesaroni

Saugus