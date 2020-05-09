Donna’s Day: Breakfast in bed will make Mom’s day special

It’s morning. You’ve opened the newspaper, or you are reading it online. Wouldn’t a fluffy, crisp waffle taste good right now?

Keep that thought, and now think about Mother’s Day, coming up tomorrow. Mom would no doubt be delighted with breakfast-in-bed waffles smothered with her favorite toppings. Dollops of whipped cream and strawberries on top, or real maple syrup flooding the plate. I could go for that!

Here are two ways to celebrate Mom with delicious waffles and more on her plate.

Breakfast in bed

If your children aren’t old enough to make homemade waffles for Mom’s special day, just pick up good frozen waffles. Hopefully you’ll be able to find organic frozen toaster waffles in boxes for a variety of tastes and dietary requirements, including gluten free and grain free, in the freezer section of your grocery store. Simply heat them in the oven, or pop in your toaster and top with her favorites.

For a creative presentation on Mom’s breakfast plate, use clean scissors to cut three toaster waffles into letters to spell “MOM” before you bake them. For the “M,” make an M letter template with an index card to fit the size of one waffle. Set on top of the waffle and snip into shape with the scissors.

Your child will discover that the little square pocket designs (like a honeycomb) are a handy guide.

For the “O,” do the same, or if you are using a round toaster waffle, simply cut out and remove an inner circle shape 1/2 inch from the outside edge.

After completing the letters, place on a baking tray and bake in toaster or regular oven.

Set the plate on a tray with a beverage, a flower and a homemade Mother’s Day card created by the kids. (You can wish to use the empty “O” space to fill with berries or a small pitcher of warm syrup).

Family waffle bar

If Mother’s Day brunch with family is more your style, plan a casual and scrumptious waffle bar midmorning. Set up a stack of plates and silverware at one end of your kitchen counter or buffet where the waffles from your favorite recipe come out of the waffle iron, steaming hot and delicious.

Family members can add their favorite toppings and sides.

Here are some ideas for toppings and sides:

melted butter

pure maple syrup, warm

fresh blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, strawberries, and cut up seasonal fruit

whipped cream

lemon curd

granola

peanut butter

Nutella

cooked bacon and sausage.

