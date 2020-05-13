Education in brief

Jared Frank selected to University of Jamestown fall 2019 Dean’s List

Jared Frank of Acton was selected to the University of Jamestown’s Fall 2019 Dean’s List for maintaining a semester GPA of 3.50 or better.

University of Jamestown is a community dedicated to the development of wholeness in students. The university’s commitment to the Christian faith encourages an atmosphere of self-discipline, responsibility and concern for the continuing growth of the individual.

University of Jamestown was established in 1883, and is ranked as a top Midwestern school in The Princeton Review.

Alexa Hetherington of Saugus earns honor roll recognition at Dixie State University

In a display of academic achievement, 18% of Dixie State University students earned President’s and Dean’s List recognition for the fall 2019 semester. Alexa Hetherington, of Saugus, was among the 1,978 students awarded inclusion on the honor roll for the fall 2019 semester.

Specifically, 1,978 students were included on the university’s honor rolls, with 816 students on the President’s List and 1,162 on the Dean’s List. Inclusion indicates students’ strong commitment to their academic pursuits, as they must achieve a semester GPA of 3.9 or higher to be included on the President’s List and a GPA of 3.5 to 3.89 for the Dean’s List. Both lists require students to complete a minimum of 15 credits.

“On behalf of the University, I’d like to commend all of our students whose hard work and dedication to academic excellence have earned them placement on the President’s and Dean’s Lists,” said Michael Lacourse, vice president of academic affairs. “The university’s active learning environment prepares students to succeed in the workforce and graduate programs, and I am proud of our honor roll students for taking full advantage of the opportunities available here at Dixie State.”

To learn more about Dixie State University, visit dixie.edu.

Adrian Moran earns fall semester Dean’s List recognition at Ohio Wesleyan University

Adrian Moran, of Santa Clarita, was named to the 2019 fall semester Dean’s List at Ohio Wesleyan University.

To earn Dean’s List recognition, Ohio Wesleyan students must achieve a grade-point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.

Founded in 1842, Ohio Wesleyan University offers more than 90 undergraduate majors and competes in 25 NCAA Division III varsity sports. Through Ohio Wesleyan’s signature OWU Connection program, students integrate knowledge across disciplines, build a diverse and global perspective, and apply their knowledge in real-world settings.

Alexandra Ridgewell named to UVM Dean’s List

Alexandra Ridgewell, Class of 2020, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at the University of Vermont. Ridgewell, from Santa Clarita, is a psychological science major in the College of Arts and Sciences.

To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20% of their class in their respective college or school.

The University of Vermont, located in Burlington, Vermont, is a Public Ivy and top 100 national research university educating 10,700 undergraduate students, 1,627 graduate students, 776 certificate and non-degree students, and 478 M.D. students in the Larner College of Medicine.