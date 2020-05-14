feedSCV to feed health care workers

To say thanks to the health care workers at the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic in celebration of National Hospital Week, feedSCV is asking Santa Clarita Valley residents to help them feed the staff of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital next week.

The organization is working to bring the Kogi BBQ food truck to the Henry Mayo campus Tuesday to provide lunch for the hospital’s more than 900 staff.

Donations are tax-deductible and expected to pay for the meals being prepared by the Kogi BBQ team, who have been able to retain 100% of their staff through the current health crisis, according to event organizers.

To donate or for more information, visit feedscv.givingfuel.com/hospital-week-2020 or call 661-977-5027.