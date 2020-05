Good afternoon! I am recovering from COVID-19. Today I took a small walk to get some air. I was wearing a mask for everyone’s safety. A male in a white truck came by yelling out, “Take off your mask.”

1. It’s none of his business!

2. He needs to mind his own business!

3. Everyone be safe, do what needs to be done to keep your family, friends, community and yourself healthy and safe.

Monica P. Estrada

Canyon Country