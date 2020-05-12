Randi Kay | Save the Postal Service, for Now

The short-term bailout of the U.S. Postal Service should be a relief to all Americans. Many citizens rely on mail-in ballots for local, state and federal elections, and if the post office was to be defunded prior to November, the effect on the November presidential election would be devastating.

Many of us rely on the postal service for delivery of important items like medication and mail from family members who reside in other parts of the country. Perhaps a public-private partnership that would provide economic self-sufficiency, efficiency and good customer service in a mail delivery system might be a conversation for the future, but NOT NOW. We have other priorities to deal with at the moment.

Randi Kay

Saugus