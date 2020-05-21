Ron Singerman | High-Speed Rail Still Alive?

I just read Tammy Murga’s article in this morning’s Signal (May 15) in regard to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to cut the budget over several years. I’m sure these are necessary cuts. However, I didn’t see any mention of the “semi” high-speed train to who knows where in the budget cuts.

Haven’t seen any print on the matter in quite some time. Is the project still alive? Suspended? Swept under the rug?

If anyone knows the status of this lifetime boondoggle I would surely like to know.

Ron Singerman

Valencia

Editor’s note: Like the villain in a slasher horror movie, California’s high-speed rail refuses to die.