Albert Bigelow | Flailing at POTUS

President Donald Trump has taken a lot of heat for the actions by Secret Service and Washington, D.C., police to dispel an unruly mob impeding Trump’s trip to a church. I guess it’s always fair game to flail at something POTUS does, but this one is stupid. Trump DID NOT order the actions taken; they were initiated independently by his protectors. That is also the case if it’s true POTUS was hustled to the shelter. He is never given a choice. Put the blame where it belongs; ANTIFA and other violent protesters who have no interest in George Floyd’s death but were just looking for an excuse!

Albert Bigelow

Valencia