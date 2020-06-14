Carl Kanowsky | We Need Bob Kellar

In my almost 30 years of my family and I living here in Santa Clarita, I have encountered Bob Kellar in many different settings.

First, he has been a member of the boards for both the Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club and the SCV Boys & Girls Club Foundation. In those roles, he has actively worked to improve the lives for all SCV kids, particularly those at risk. These children come from all races and ethnicities, yet Bob has consistently made it a point to help them.

Second, as an attorney I have clients from a wide range of backgrounds, income levels and nationalities. Bob has always been open and receptive to their needs and concerns. I have never seen him treat one person differently than another. Rather, he believes it is his job to listen and effectively represent the citizens (all of them) of Santa Clarita. That’s why he’s always reelected in a landslide.

Third, annually he has opened his home to host a fundraiser to assist the Domestic Violence Center. These efforts have raised thousands of dollars for women when they need the help the most.

Finally, I have known Bob as a friend. While he and I are at polar opposites of the political spectrum, I don’t know anyone who has a greater love for the city and all of its citizens than Bob. He better not resign – we need him.

Carl Kanowsky

Santa Clarita