Freedom Strawberries

By Lena Abraham

Signal Contributing Writer

These delicious strawberries will light up your 4th of July party … vodka is the hidden secret.

When brainstorming what to make for July 4th, we all know there needs to be adult beverages. These red, white, and blue strawberries are first soaked in vodka, then dunked in marshmallow fluff and sprinkles for the most patriotic look ever.

Yields:10

Prep time: 10 mins

Total time:1 hour 10 mins

Ingredients

3 cups strawberries

4 cups vodka

1 1/2 cups marshmallow crème

1 cup blue pop rocks

Directions

Place strawberries in a large bowl and pour over vodka until the berries are fully submerged.

Place in refrigerator and let soak for at least 1 hour. Drain strawberries, reserving vodka for future use.

Pat berries dry with a paper towel. Microwave marshmallow crème for 10 seconds. Dip berries first in fluff, then into Pop Rocks. Serve.(Delish)