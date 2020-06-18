Judy Propri | Thank You to Law Enforcement

I am grateful to the deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and all other deputies, L.A. Police Department, and all law enforcement officers for the outstanding job they do every day risking their own lives to keep me safe. No one total group is all bad. My good parents taught me that when I was in kindergarten. I’m 78.

When I first got my driver’s license my wise, Italian immigrant father told me three things: “You have to pay for your own car insurance because I can’t afford it. If you get stopped by the police you do what you’re told and don’t get smart with your mouth. (His phrase for talking back.) If you get a ticket you have to pay for it because I can’t afford it.”

Thank you, Dad, for being a great father. Thank you officers, thank you families of officers.

Judy Propri

Castaic