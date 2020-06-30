Lisa McDougald | Garcia Unfairly Targets Newsom

I do not agree with Rep. Mike Garcia’s recent announcement to investigate Gov. Gavin Newsom’s handling of COVID-19 nursing home policy. I find it disingenuous and hypocritical that the congressman would use taxpayer money to undermine a governor who is doing everything he can to ensure that California residents are safe and health care workers have personal protective equipment. If it wasn’t for the negligence and complete lack of leadership under the Trump administration, the nursing homes around the country and the American people would be in better shape as governors around the country continue to beg for PPE and ventilators. Not to mention that California received 170 broken ventilators from the federal government.

Additionally, I find it insulting that Rep. Garcia called for what is clearly a kick-at-the-knee political move when our state is facing serious challenges to this pandemic. Even more disturbing, Garcia’s announcement of the investigation came after he held an indoor rally a day after the governor issued an order for wearing face coverings in public spaces and not one of the attendees were seen wearing a mask.

This demonstrates to me that Garcia’s investigation is not only political, but also appears vindictive. This is not how an effective leader should behave when we desperately need someone to take this pandemic seriously.

Lisa McDougald

Santa Clarita