Local author Stacy Dietz receives Independent Press Award

The Independent Press Award has recognized “Come Fill This Place,” by Stacy Dietz, of Santa Clarita, in the category of Religion Nonfiction as a distinguished favorite.

The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected award winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence.

In the book, Dietz shares parts of her story and how it impacted her journey and her relationship with God.

Dietz, who lives with her family in Santa Clarita, seeks to integrate the fields of psychology, pastoral counseling and theology. At the ministry level, she has served for more than 26 years in various leadership, speaking and teaching capacities.