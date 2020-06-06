Patricia Suzanne | Don’t Let Newsom and Democrats Steal the Vote

Democrats never want to admit that ballot tampering or voter fraud exists. Even when confronted with examples of criminality in our election system, they call it rare. Instead they say that Republicans’ insistence on election integrity and the presentation of a photo ID constitutes voter suppression.

Examples of election fraud are, sadly, NOT rare. To start, here’s a LIST of fraud convictions from across America. You can even search by state — www.heritage.org/voterfraud. Such criminality should be of grave concern to all Americans.

California has put the DMV in charge of registering just about everyone, regardless of citizenship status (they rely on the “honor system,” it seems).The intent may have been honorable, but the process has been sloppy, at best. And our state has extremely lax policies for those who show up at the polls. No ID required. We trust you.

But it’s likely we won’t ever have to show up at the polls again. So much for L.A. County’s $282 million investment of your tax dollars in new voting machines!

On June 2, our Democrat-dominated Senate and Assembly passed Assembly Bill 860, a bill that requires ballots to be mailed to every voter in the state, even to millions of inactive voters who should have been purged from the rolls years ago. The legislation also calls for an expansive time frame to return those cast ballots – four weeks BEFORE and 20 days AFTER so-called “Election Day.” (Someone call Pony Express!)

Under this bill, unless it’s amended, election results announced the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 3, could effectively be meaningless, leaving the door open for the miracle of “found” ballots. In case you’re wondering, our SCV Democrat Assembly member, Christy Smith, voted in favor of this flawed legislation.

But, hold your horses! On June 3, Gov. Gavin Newsom overstepped his constitutional authority again (he’s good at that) and issued yet another executive order related to voting. The first one was on May 8, mandating a vote-by-mail ballot be sent to every registered voter in the state. Today’s order seems to countermand his previous edict. In it he states that he wants to “ensure in-person voting opportunities.” His “order” is more complicated than can be explained here, but you can look it up here: https://bit.ly/NewsomOrder.

Ah, but one substantial issue remains – both his “voting” orders are unconstitutional. Article I, Section 4, the U.S. Constitution contains the following language: “The times, places and manner of holding elections for senators and representatives, shall be prescribed in each state by the legislature thereof.”

In other words, such determinations are made by our state Legislature, not via Newsom proclamation. Not to mention the fact that Gov. Newsom’s “emergency powers” effectively ended at the beginning of May, 60 days after his original March 4 emergency proclamation related to the pandemic.

But I digress.

When it comes to the plan to mail a ballot to “every registered voter,” a major concern is the state of the voter rolls. They’re a mess. According to Election Integrity Project CA, an organization that has studied and worked on this issue for many years, up to 4.6 million ballots could be mailed out to people who are ineligible. Along with Judicial Watch, they sued California to force the Secretary of State to clean up the voter rolls and won the case.

But in defiance of the court order and federal law, our state has barely budged to correct the problem. Los Angeles County claims to be “in the process” of removing up to 1.6 million inactive/ineligible names from the rolls. Will that process be completed any time soon? Or will ballots be mailed to unqualified and nonexistent individuals, only to be received and cast by someone else at the recipient’s address? Take a guess.

We all know people who have left the state, many whose names are assuredly still on the voting rolls here. The last thing on a person’s mind when packing boxes and loading furniture into the U-Haul is, “Gee, I should contact the Secretary of State and have my name taken off the voter registration lists.”

I’ve seen some of these lists personally. I found individuals with no birth date (00/00/0000) and others with unlikely birthdates such as 01/01/1900. I saw voters listed twice, often with a one-letter difference in their first or last name, but with the same political party, street address and exact same birth date. Some voters claimed to live at addresses that were clearly retail businesses or vacant lots.

And, yes, I drove by to check!

Democrats have been trying to alter our election system to their advantage for decades. We can’t let them get away with it.

Patricia Suzanne is a professional writer, retired small business owner, and conservative Republican activist. She was born and raised in the once Golden State of California, now a land of despair and disrepair for all but elite Leftist Democrats and their cronies.