I am heartbroken… yet now steadfast.

Compassion calls our collective conscience.

Answer.

Now is the time for deep repair.

Too many have suffered and died.

Black and brown lives matter (too).

Racism is regressive — reject it.

Every person is created equal.

All deserve equal treatment under the law.

Those with privilege, please speak out.

Help liberty’s promised light shine for all.

Enough is enough.

Peter Farriday

Former Minister, Unitarian Universalists

of Santa Clarita Valley